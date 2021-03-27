Tracking COVID-19 cases within Clark County School District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District has an online COVID-19 tracker showing the latest positive number of cases in the district.

So far, the district has had 2,488 positive cases since the pandemic began in March of 2020. Of that total, 41% of those cases, or 1,028, are students.

This week alone the district saw 32 new cases.

The dashboard does not make a distinction between in-person, hybrid or virtual learning participants.

The data is based on interval confirmed and self-reported lab results in addition to information from the Southern Nevada Health District, which has some worried that numbers might be higher than what's being reported.

"[The dashboard] says that there are less than 2,500 cases so far in the entire school district," said CCSD teacher Ryan Fromoltz, "and with a population of students over 300,000 and 18,000 teachers it does seem a little hard to believe that the number is that low."

Fromoltz says he found out there was a positive case at his school and he’s very anxious about it.

"When we find out there's a positive test in our school, that’s all we know," he said. "We don't know much of the details. It's a little concerning."

Fromoltz says he was advised by CCSD in a letter that the health department will contact him if he needs to quarantine.

"I’m going into break wondering if my break is going to be ruined because I don't know any information whatsoever," he said.

Fromoltz says he's concerned about what will happen if more students are coming back in the following weeks, after their spring break.

As more students and teachers head back to the classroom, CCSD has previously said that safety continues to be a top priority.

13 Action News contacted the school district for more information about case reporting and the website tracker but CCSD has not responded yet.

To view the school district's COVID-19 positive cases dashboard, click here.