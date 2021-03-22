Clark County School District shares COVID safety plan amid more students returning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Although Nevada's test positivity rate is now below 5% health and state officials warn we must stay vigilant.

The Clark County School District shares its guidelines in place to keep your kids safe as more are returning to campus.

Things will certainly look different for students today than it did a year ago.

Not only will they need to wear masks but also social distancing is going to be key to keep them safe.

CCSD says the size of the classrooms will depend on the number of students.

Other changes will include deep cleaning and only two points of entry for each building.

Aside from showing off their safety plans, on Friday administrators at Valley High School went over what will happen if someone tests positive.

Last week the CDC announced new guidelines for students. Instead of staying 6 feet apart, the CDC says maintaining 3 feet apart is still safe.

13 Action News asked CCSD about this new suggestion from the CDC and officials say they are not ruling out future changes but for now their guidelines are set.