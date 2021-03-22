CCSD hosting listening tours as more students return to the classroom

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District will welcome back Grades 6, 9, and 12 for face-to-face instruction under the hybrid instructional model on March 22.

The school district is hosting listening tours for parents to learn more about the hybrid instructional model this week.

The pandemic changed the way educational instruction was delivered overnight. It brought some challenges as well as opportunities to examine how instruction is delivered to our students. CCSD wants to hear from students, parents and community members about the future of educational instruction in CCSD schools. The listening tours will be hosted by Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara and Deputy Superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell.

Face-to-Face Listening Sessions

Monday, March 22

10 - 11 a.m.

*City of Henderson Multigenerational Center

250 S. Green Valley Parkway

Participation is limited to the first 100 individuals in attendance.

*The City of Henderson has asked that those attending the meeting use the side entrance that is located between the Multigenerational Center and the outdoor pool. Additionally, they ask that patrons fill out a COVID questionnaire on their smartphone https://app.surveymethods.com/EndUser.aspx?F9DDB1AEF8BEA5A9FC#.

Tuesday, March 23

2:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Valley High School - Theatre

2839 S. Burnham Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89169

Wednesday, March 24

Noon – 1 p.m.

*City of North Las Vegas Council Chambers

2250 N. Las Vegas Blvd.

*Participation is limited to the first 35 individuals in attendance.

AND

2 - 3 p.m.

*City of Las Vegas Council Chambers

495 S. Main Street, Las Vegas, NV, 89101

*Participation is limited to the first 90 individuals in attendance.

Virtual Listening Sessions

Monday, March 22

5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Facebook Live Virtual Listening Session

Facebook.com/ClarkCountySchoolDistrict

Tuesday, March 23

Noon - 1 p.m.

Facebook Live Virtual Listening Session

Facebook.com/ClarkCountySchoolDistrict

Wednesday, March 24

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Facebook Live Virtual Listening Session

Facebook.com/ClarkCountySchoolDistrict

To learn more about the hybrid instructional model, visit reconnect.ccsd.net. The website has helpful information regarding health and safety, Food Service, Transportation, Technology, and Athletics.

Student-Athlete COVID-19 Testing

The Clark County School District (CCSD) has implemented a plan to hold live, on-campus athletic practices, physical training, and live games for student-athletes in all CCSD High Schools starting the first week of April.

Student-athletes will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test before being allowed to participate in CCSD athletics. As an additional safety measure, student-athletes and coaches who participate in football, baseball, or softball will be required to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing through self-administered pooled saliva testing designed to identify individuals potentially infected with COVID-19. This process aligns to requirements established by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) and Directives from the Governor. Participation in COVID-19 testing is required of all student-athletes and coaches in order to be permitted to participate in athletics in CCSD.

The Southern Nevada Health District will be hosting a COVID testing event at Clark High School to provide tests to student-athletes from public, charter, and private area schools. Individuals not fitting the target audience criteria will not be administered a COVID test.

Appointments are available from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. March 19 – 21 and may be scheduled at www.snhd.info/get-tested/clarkhs. An appointment is required. This testing is not intended to test people with COVID-like symptoms, but rather to provide a COVID test that will allow student-athletes to participate in sporting activities in accordance with the Governor’s Directives. The attached informed consent is required for students not accompanied by an adult.

If you are unable to attend these testing dates, or if weekly testing is needed for high-contact sports, free community testing is available at:

Stan Fulton Building at UNLV, open 7 days a week, 8 a.m – 4 p.m. Scheduled appointments & walk-ins available (1600 tests/day with 24/48 hr turnaround) Public: https://www.umcsn.com/COVID19/ConsentBlue.aspx - to schedule an appointment

Medical Evaluation & Testing Site (METS) at SNHD M-F 8 am - 3:30 pm Scheduled appointments required (24/48 hr turnaround) http://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/testing/ - To schedule an appointment

Additional information, including weekly testing schedules for football, baseball, and softball testing procedures and frequently asked questions will be posted on reconnect.ccsd.net/athletics [reconnect.ccsd.net]. As additional information becomes available, it will be communicated to parents/guardians, high school athletic directors, coaches, and student-athletes.

Parent Protocols - Checking students health symptoms

CCSD would like to remind all parents about checking for student health symptoms before sending students to school.

If your child is not feeling well or has any symptoms of COVID-19, has been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or tested positive with COVID-19, they must stay home from school. Please notify the school nurse immediately if any of these occur.

Here are five questions that parents should ask before sending their student to school each day:

Does my student have a new cough that cannot be attributed to another health condition? Does my student have new shortness of breath that cannot be attributed to another health condition? Does my student have any one of the symptoms: symptoms: fever (100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher), chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, increasing congestion, runny nose, or new loss of taste or smell? Has my student come into close contact (within six feet for more than 15 minutes over a 24-hour period) with someone who has a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in the past 10 days? Has my student received a laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 diagnosis in the last 10 days?

Food Distribution Sites - Updated times starting March 22

As CCSD welcomes middle and high school students back on campus for face-to-face instruction under the hybrid instruction starting March 22, the following adjustments will be made to the service times for CCSD’s meal distribution sites:

Meal distribution in middle and high school parking lots will begin approximately 30 minutes after school dismissal.

School meals will be served Monday through Friday – excluding school holidays.

All children 2-18 years of age are able to receive a free school meal at CCSD Food Distribution sites through June 30.

To find the nearest Food Distribution Site, visit https://ccsdfs.info/marchdistribution .

Spring Break School Meals

There will be no classes for Clark County School District (CCSD) students during the upcoming Spring Break (March 29 - April 5) and CCSD Food Distribution sites will also be closed. However, school meals will still be available on a select day.

During the one-week Spring Break, students or parents/guardians will be able to pick up school meals at the following date and time:

Tuesday, March 30, - Four breakfast meals and four lunches will be available for pickup by students or parents/guardians at middle school and high school Food Distribution Sites between 7 a.m.-10 a.m.

Visit https://ccsdfs.info/springbreakdistribution to find the Spring Break Food Distribution Site nearest you.

CCSD Food Distribution Site regular operating hours and locations will resume April 6.

