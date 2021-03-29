Tourists continue to visit Las Vegas, COVID-19 test positivity rate remains low

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada continues to see improvement despite a nationwide increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

While states race to vaccinate Americans, some are escaping to Las Vegas for vacation.

“I think a lot of people are going out to travel and getting out of California because it’s so strict,” says one tourist visiting from California.

Nevada's current COVID-19 test positivity rate is at just over 4% during the past two weeks.

Some parts of the nation haven’t been so lucky, as states like New York and New Jersey now have some of the highest rates of infection.

“It’s them opening back up and people starting to feel more comfortable because they are vaccinating people and the fact that it’s an international hub for travel,” said Dr. Christina Madison, an associate professor of pharmacy practice with Roseman University of Health Sciences.

Madison says a myriad of factors may lead to an overall nationwide increase of COVID-19 including variants, easing of restrictions and more travel.

“We’re seeing younger people who are more likely to be out and about and not wearing masks getting sick with the virus,” Madison said.

She says while excited tourists in Las Vegas may be done with the virus, the virus is likely not yet done with us, and preventing another wave is something that all states will have to work towards.

In California, officials in Los Angeles County have warned that spring break activities may lead to increased spread of COVID-19.

California is planning to open up vaccine eligibility to those 16 years of age and older on April 15, meanwhile in Nevada the same eligibility will open as soon as next Monday.

Madison says as Nevada continues to welcome tourists, those tourists also play a part in their own state’s COVID-19 numbers.

“The other part of this is people are coming here having fun and maybe not knowing they have the virus and then coming home and spreading it in their communities,” Madison said.