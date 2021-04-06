Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Study: Sewer samples signal pending rise or fall in COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
PIXABAY
manhole-cover-2723518_1280.jpg
Posted at 11:06 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 14:06:38-04

RENO (AP) — Researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno say they have developed a model to helps predict if confirmation of COVID-19 cases in a local community will significantly rise or fall in the week ahead.

Scientists say data sampled from sewers and wastewater treatment plants last year showed a correlation to the number of positive tests for coronavirus in Reno-Sparks that would follow in about seven days.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS

The researchers monitored sewers and treatment plants for concentrations of the virus that causes COVID-19. They say an increased presence in samples preceded a formal uptick in confirmed cases because most people don't get tested until they feel symptoms.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Brand Spotlight

FRONTLINE HEROES

1:08 PM, Mar 26, 2021