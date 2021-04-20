Sisolak signs directive of COVID mitigation changes with June 1 goal of 100% capacity statewide

NEVADA (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed and issued Emergency Directive 044, which hands over the authority of COVID-19 mitigation measures from the state to the counties next month, with the exception of the statewide mask mandate, as announced last week.

The governor says the plan aims to help achieve the goal of reopening business capacity to 100% in all counties by June 1.

The change in authority to local officials will begin May 1.

RELATED: Clark County approves 80% capacity limit for Las Vegas area businesses

Clark County commissioners discussed how the transition may change mitigation methods in Clark County during its Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, in which commissioners voted to increase capacity limits from 50% to 80% beginning May 1.

According to Gov. Sisolak's office, as a result of this transition to local authority, each county will be able to make decisions based on what is best for their communities while considering transmission of the virus, vaccination, testing and other infrastructure needs specific to their areas.

READ DIRECTIVE 044 IN FULL

All counties will be able to set their own mitigation measures, including restrictions on businesses and public activities, by approving their COVID-19 Local Mitigation and Enforcement Plan as set forth in Directive 041. Local Plans may be in effect no earlier than May 1. If any provision of a Local Plan adopted by a county conflicts with a required Statewide Mitigation Measure that provision is void.

Attached to this email is guidance which outlines the updates and changes made in Directive 044. Those updates include, but are not limited to:

Transition of authority from the state to counties to impose social distancing measures no earlier than May 1;

Clarifying updates on the submission and approval process for large gathering and events;

Transition of authority over mitigation measures within schools from the state to county school districts, charter school sponsors, private school leaders effective May 1;

The Nevada Gaming Control Board will have authority over mitigation measures for gaming areas effective May 1;

All remaining state mitigation measures, with the exception of the mask mandate, will terminate effective June 1. Following June 1, if counties would like to amend their Local Plans, they will no longer be required to go through the approval process outlined in Directive 041.

Additional guidance covering schools, gaming, open meeting law and more can be found at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov .

