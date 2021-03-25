Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas closes after 7 years in business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rose. Rabbit. Lie. inside the Cosmopolitan has closed to the public, the Las Vegas hotel-casino confirms.
In a statement sent to 13 Action News on Wednesday, the Cosmopolitan said:
“After seven incredible years of providing world-class dining and entertainment to our guests, Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has closed to the public.
The reimagined supper club experience made its debut in 2013 as the first-of-its-kind and changed the Las Vegas dining scene forever. We are privileged to have worked with the incredible Rose. Rabbit. Lie. culinary and performing talent and express our sincere gratitude for their hard work and commitment over the years.
Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in our ongoing commitment to delivering dynamic, first-to-market restaurant concepts to our guests. We look forward to unveiling an exciting new culinary destination created in collaboration with our partners at Spiegelworld in the near future.”