Return to school starts tomorrow for some students in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting on March 1, pre-k through third graders will return to campus under a Clark County School District hybrid method.

For the older kids grades 6, 9 and 12, they will return on March 22nd.

On April 6 grades 7, 8 10 and 11 will return.

That's also when 4th and 5th graders will join all the elementary kids for five days a week, face-to-face instruction.

Superintendent Jesus Jara says distance education is still an option for families who choose it.

