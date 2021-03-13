Reno area confirms 1st case of variant that originated in UK

RENO (AP) — Health officials have confirmed northern Nevada's first case of a COVID-19 variant that was first detected in the United Kingdom.

Washoe County's health district officer says they are trying to determine if the infection linked to a large gathering in the county that includes Reno and Sparks may have been spread to others.

Kevin Dick announced late Friday that the new case is linked to a gathering involving over 60 people.

Seventeen additional cases have been linked to the same event. It's not yet known whether they have the variant.

Metro Las Vegas has at least eight cases related to the variant.

Nevada on Saturday reported 442 additional COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths.