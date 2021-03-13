Menu

Reno area confirms 1st case of variant that originated in UK

John Locher/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, people prepare doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, in North Las Vegas. Nevada's top coronavirus official didn't guarantee the state can meet President Joe Biden's goal of offering a vaccination to every adult who wants a shot by May 1, but said it gives everyone something to work toward. COVID-19 Task Force chief Caleb Cage said everything depends on vaccine allocations. Seventeen new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide Friday, March 12, 2021, bringing the pandemic total in Nevada to almost 5,100.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Virus Outbreak-Nevada
Posted at 2:56 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 17:56:43-05

RENO (AP) — Health officials have confirmed northern Nevada's first case of a COVID-19 variant that was first detected in the United Kingdom.

Washoe County's health district officer says they are trying to determine if the infection linked to a large gathering in the county that includes Reno and Sparks may have been spread to others.

Kevin Dick announced late Friday that the new case is linked to a gathering involving over 60 people.

Seventeen additional cases have been linked to the same event. It's not yet known whether they have the variant.

Metro Las Vegas has at least eight cases related to the variant.

Nevada on Saturday reported 442 additional COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths.

