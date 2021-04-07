Nye County votes to fully reopen and not enforce mask wearing May 1

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — The Nye County Commission voted on Tuesday night to reopen to 100% capacity and allow residents not to wear masks if they so choose on May 1.

Additionally, the commission voted to fully reopen all county and town offices under Nye County’s control.

The state of Nevada is scheduled to had over the control of mitigation measures to local counties on May 1.

Nye County reported on Wednesday that 16,395 vaccine doses have been administered in the county.

In Nye County. There have been 2,873 cases reported at this time with 106 deaths.

