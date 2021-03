LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During a Tuesday press conference, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak addressed the future of the mask mandate.

He says he has no intention of lifting the mandate for the immediate and foreseeable future.

Tuesday's announcement comes as several governors reversed their decisions on it.

And President Biden is currently urging states to stick with the mask mandates.