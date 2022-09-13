New COVID boosters are available throughout Nevada. Here's where you can get one

(KTNV) — New COVID-19 boosters designed to combat the omicron variant are now available throughout the state of Nevada, the Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday.

Boosters manufactured by both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna recently got emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The boosters are available to Nevadans who got their last COVID-19 vaccine booster at least two months ago, health officials said. The Moderna booster is authorized for people over the age of 18, while the Pfizer shot is authorized for those 12 and older.

You may have heard them called "bivalent" boosters. The original vaccines authorized by the FDA were "monovalent" because they only provided protection against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, health officials clarified. The newly approved shots are "bivalent" because they protect against the original strain, as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the omicron variant of the virus.

Health officials say the new booster is now available through primary care providers, pharmacies, local health districts and federally qualified health centers statewide.

The Southern Nevada Health District recently announced the boosters are available at its clinic locations throughout Clark County.

To find a clinic near you, you can call 800-401-0946 or visit the NVCOVIDFighter website.

If you need to access your immunization record, you can do so through the Nevada WebIZ public portal.

There's more information about all COVID-19 vaccines on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.