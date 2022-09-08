SNHD says bivalent boosters are available at clinic locations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District announced Thursday that the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters are available at Health District clinic locations.

According to a Tweet the Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine has been approved for people 12 years and older while the Moderna bivalent booster vaccine is approved for people ages 18 and older.

SNHD says the vaccines provide additional protection from the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the Omicron variant of the virus.

The original Tweet can be seen below.