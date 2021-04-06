Nevada's positivity test rate increases for first time in 3 months

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate increased for the first time in three months on Monday.

The rate increased from 4.2% to 4.3%, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

It was the first tie that the positivity rate has increased since Jan. 13 when it peaked at 21.6%.

However, the test positivity rate is still below 5%, which is the threshold recommended by the World Health Organization.

As of April 5, Nevada has logged 305,357 cases with the 14-ay rolling average of daily cases being 197. There are currently 292 COVID-19 hospitalizations (225 confirmed, 67 suspected).

The Nevada Hospital Association is reporting that hospitalizations are gradually increasing. However, COVID-19 is minimal impact on the acute infrastructure at this time.

34.4% of the population 16 and older has initiated vaccination and 20.7% of the population 16 and older has completed vaccination.

Starting today, all Nevadans ages 16 and older are able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

