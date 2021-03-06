Menu

Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Nevadans in majority as Senate OKs COVID-19 relief bill

items.[0].videoTitle
Nevada Democrats Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto were both in the razor-thin majority Saturday as the U.S. Senate approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.
Capitol Hill Capitol Building Capitol Dome
Posted at 3:46 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 22:13:47-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Democrats Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto were both in the razor-thin majority Saturday as the U.S. Senate approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The 50-49 vote gives President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers a victory that they say is crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums.

Senate passage sets up final action by the House next week.

Cortez Masto said she was a leader in negotiations in shaping the bill that will "provide Nevadans with vital coronavirus relief," and Rosen said the legislation "contains numerous provisions that will help to see the Silver State through this challenging time."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018