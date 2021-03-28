Menu

Nevada reports 143 more COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths

John Locher/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, people prepare doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, in North Las Vegas. Nevada's top coronavirus official didn't guarantee the state can meet President Joe Biden's goal of offering a vaccination to every adult who wants a shot by May 1, but said it gives everyone something to work toward. COVID-19 Task Force chief Caleb Cage said everything depends on vaccine allocations. Seventeen new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide Friday, March 12, 2021, bringing the pandemic total in Nevada to almost 5,100.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted at 2:54 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 17:54:21-04

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada health officials on Sunday reported 143 more confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

The latest numbers increased the state's pandemic totals increased to 303,061 cases and 5,236 known deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

New cases for Nevada were below the two-week moving average of 196 cases per day.

The state had averaged four deaths daily over the same span. Health officials said that of the 143 new cases, 142 of them were in Clark County.

The state's largest county that includes metro Las Vegas has had 234,031 cases and 4,096 deaths since the pandemic began.

