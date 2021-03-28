Nevada reports 143 more COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada health officials on Sunday reported 143 more confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

The latest numbers increased the state's pandemic totals increased to 303,061 cases and 5,236 known deaths.

RELATED: COVID-19 tracker for Nevada

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

New cases for Nevada were below the two-week moving average of 196 cases per day.

The state had averaged four deaths daily over the same span. Health officials said that of the 143 new cases, 142 of them were in Clark County.

The state's largest county that includes metro Las Vegas has had 234,031 cases and 4,096 deaths since the pandemic began.