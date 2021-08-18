Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Nevada lawmakers scheduled to OK COVID-19 relief spending

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Bartels
Nevada legislature NV seal
Posted at 10:23 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 13:23:45-04

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are scheduled to approve hundreds of millions of state spending on Wednesday morning, most of which is underwritten by federal coronavirus relief funds.

The state Legislature's Interim Finance Committee will discuss transferring funds to local governments, approving spending on early childhood education and allocating cannabis tax revenue to K-12 schools.

Nevada received $2.9 billion directly from the American Rescue Plan passed in March as well as portions of other funding earmarked toward specific aid programs.

A subcommittee that meets when the part-time Legislature is not in session is responsible for approving much of the spending.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH