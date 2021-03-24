'Nevada Hero' reflects one year into pandemic, attempts largest effort yet to fill holiday needs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — She has been the hero that does not wear a cape and now Julie Danner is hoping to help cover the biggest needs yet with her social media group dedicated to connecting Southern Nevada families with resources amid the pandemic.

Danner, her husband Jim, and other volunteers have been on a mission throughout the past year to help families and those in need cover everything from diapers, food to furniture.

Danner was recognized by Gov. Steve Sisolak for her efforts nearly one year ago.

The grassroots effort has changed names recently but this mission remains the same.

"For the families that we've been helping, some of them are the same," said Danner.

"This Easter project, last year we have 130 kids for baskets, and we thought that was kind of big, now it's 10 times that, just one year later," added Danner.

Danner says her Facebook group has grown over the past 12 months and with that comes an increased need.

As of Tuesday evening, 400 families have requested assistance with Easter dinners along with holiday-themed baskets for more than 1,200 children.

“This year we’re doing a dinner package; Easter ham dinner with all the fixings, sides and potatoes and rolls and butter and all those things and the pie," said Danner.

"Then, putting together Easter bags or baskets of goodies eggs and candies and little toys and little stuffed animals and all that kind of fun stuff for the kids," added Danner.

Julie, her husband Jim, and others have pulled off the impossible before.

Around Thanksgiving, donations of food and cash poured in and made meals possible for almost 1,000 people.

Danner says she's more hopeful than ever.

April 5th, the day after Easter, Nevada vaccine eligibility opens up to everyone 16 and older subject to vaccine supplies and available appointments.

Danner says the long year has been tough but she says the countless families her group has helped were made possible through love and the community.

"It's just to give the families and the kids that one normal day, that one celebration, that's still happening," explained Danner.

If you are in need or are able to assist the Facebook group with its mission, Julie can be reached through her group.