Nevada governor to hold press conference on state's immunization efforts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is scheduled to hold a 5 p.m. press conference on Wednesday to update Nevadans on the state’s COVID-19 immunization efforts.

RELATED: Gov. Sisolak: Starting April 5 all Nevadans will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine

Wednesday's press conference will be held at 5 p.m. inside the Old Assembly Chamber of the Nevada State Capitol.

COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

Sisolak's press conference will be available live on 13 Action News.

Stay with 13 Action News for further coverage