Nevada governor to hold press conference on state's immunization efforts

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV<br/>Rudy Garcia, Photojournalist, KTNV
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak provides an update on the state's response to COVID-19 on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
These are photos of a news conference involving Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and the on-going COVID-19 pandemic as of Oct. 20, 2020
Posted at 11:13 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 20:32:20-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is scheduled to hold a 5 p.m. press conference on Wednesday to update Nevadans on the state’s COVID-19 immunization efforts.

Wednesday's press conference will be held at 5 p.m. inside the Old Assembly Chamber of the Nevada State Capitol.

Sisolak's press conference will be available live on 13 Action News.

