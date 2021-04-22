Nevada counties present reopening plans to COVID-19 task force

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Today, the Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force met with counties to hear presentations of their plans for transition to local authority on May 1.

Plans for the transition to local authority as of May 1 were submitted for further discussion and consideration by the task force. Counties that presented today included Churchill, Clark, Douglas, Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Nye and Washoe.

As of today, 16 of 17 Nevada counties have completed the planning process and collected necessary endorsements from their local health district, superintendent of the school district, city managers (for cities with a population greater than 100,000) and the Nevada Hospital Association and/or Nevada Rural Hospital Association.

Washoe County will have the opportunity to submit a plan once they have received the necessary endorsements, at which point local authority will transition to the county.

A recording of this and previous COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force meetings can be found on the NV Health Response YouTube channel.