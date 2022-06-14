Nellis Air Force Base reintroduces indoor mask mandate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Nellis Air Force Base, one of the valley’s largest employers, is masking up once again.

Nellis AFB’s Health Protection Condition has been raised to “Bravo,” which indicates an increased community transmission. This comes as Clark County itself has been elevated to a high COVID-19 “Community Level” by the CDC.

The change went into effect on Monday, and will require all Nellis AFB personnel and visitors to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Additionally, the base will require that all facilities be set to 50 percent capacity for both work and social gatherings. All in-person meetings will be limited to no more than 50 participants unless specifically waived by the Under Secretary of the Air Force. Social distancing will also be required, as well as screening for those who are not vaccinated.