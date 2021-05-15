MASK OR NO MASK: Las Vegas casinos, popular venues relax restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is starting to feel much more like normal with a number of casino properties and popular venues allowing fully-vaccinated guests to walk around without a mask.

The list of places dropping the mask requirement to be in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to grow and change.

Scott Roeben of VitalVegas.com was at Circa in downtown Las Vegas when the mask mandate was relaxed.

"The energy has changed, the fun is back and it happened so quickly, explained Roeben who took to Twitter to reflect on the change.

"It really, truly, has been a long time coming and it's just so welcomed because Vegas is all about being carefree and wearing a mask is kind of the opposite of being carefree and it was a constant reminder that you got to worry about something or be sad and you're kind of here in Vegas have fun," added Roeben.

Roeben says for months, bartenders, cocktail waitresses and other employees were the constant enforcer of the mask mandate for guests who forgot to replace their mask or became complacent.

“These folks are ambassadors for the casino, it was always very awkward for them to be enforcing this rule when they’re really their job is to pour drinks and deliver happiness and they can get back to doing that again," explained Roeben.

The fully-vaccinated and no mask policy also extends to all Caesars Entertainment Properties, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International Properties and the Cosmopolitan among many others.

"Now, strolling through a casino interacting with staff and people without a mask it's very freeing," said Roeben.

13 Action News also reached out to both Cowabunga Bay and Wet N' Wild about their mask policies.

Cowabunga Bay is keeping their same mask policies for now, which includes wearing masks in line to enter the park, and when making a purchase (retail and food

lines).

Wet 'n' Wild's website indicates their mask policy remains in place including for entry and while purchasing items.

Doctors and the CDC urge those who are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and are unable or have not been vaccinated yet should remain cautious and wear a mask.