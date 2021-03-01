Many Hispanic families in Las Vegas hoping hybrid plan will help children's education

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The beginning of March means also the return to classrooms for thousands of kids in Las Vegas.

Starting Monday, many Clark County School District schools will see young students back for the first time since March 2020.

For many Hispanic families, this is an improvement and a way to help their kids with their education and well-being.

RELATED: New bus rules for Clark County School District as students return to school

The Ramirez family lives on the east side of Las Vegas, an area that has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three of their 5 children live at home: Marco (a high school student), Giann (a middle school student), and Isabella, who anxiously awaits to be a pre-K student.

As an 11-year-old student, Giann Ramirez couldn't be more excited to go back to the classroom. He already has his outfit for the first day and his backpack all ready.

RELATED: Safety officials concerned about kids walking to school

He’s excited to make new friends and see his old classmates at school. Like many children, online learning has not been easy for him.

His older brother, Marco, has had challenges too. However, he still has to wait a little longer before going back to high school, but also hopes to be back in his classroom soon.

Their mother, Karla, tries to help in any way possible, but as a working mom who went to school in Mexico, she says the language barrier and teaching styles have made that difficult.

She says they're fortunate enough to have a house with a small patio and a room for each child in the home. However, many Hispanic families on the east side don't have that luxury, which makes the learning process even more difficult.

Karla has already had COVID-19, so she hopes her kids take all the necessary precautions during their hybrid learning.

Everyone in this house is excited about the return to schools and they hope to stay safe and learn more in the classroom.

There are some resources at local schools for Hispanic families in Spanish. For more information, contact CCSD.