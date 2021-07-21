Las Vegas businesses respond to Clark County employee mask mandate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A mask mandate has made a return for employees in Clark County. Some businesses say they are for it.

At Max Pawn on Jones Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, owner Michael Mack says he's in favor of it.

“We want to stay in business. We want our customers to be healthy. We want our employees to be healthy," he said.

RJ Khalaf, director of operation of Kalifano, says he's also in favor with his employees already being proactive, interacting with so many people at the Las Vegas Strip locations.

“Most of the people wanted to wear masks anyway because it’s so international. So many people traveling through the malls at anytime," he said.