Local bars excited with karaoke and open mic allowed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you’re in the mood to belt out your favorite song at your local bar you’re in luck. The state is now allowing karaoke and open mic events!

Under the mandate, the bars still have to maintain 50 percent capacity for karaoke or open mic gatherings and follow a variety of guidelines like keeping singers and performers 12 feet from the audience. They also will have to use microphone covers where a new one is put on for every singer.

At the Saddle N Spurs Saloon, they were doing that in the couple of months before everything shut down in March of last year as a precaution. The owner says he’s optimistic about the future.

“Super excited that those opportunities are coming back and we’re getting more for people to do and enjoy,” Bobby Kingston said.

The new mandate took effect Thursday and bars with karaoke are still transitioning. Anyone not singing or performing will be required to keep their mask on if they’re not eating or drinking.