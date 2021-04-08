Nevada Health Response says people can start singing karaoke again or performing at open microphone events

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — In response from a request by Gov. Steve Sisolak to conduct a review and evaluation of restrictions related to karaoke singing and open microphone events, the Governor’s Medical Advisory Team (MAT) submitted new recommendations that would allow these activities to resume with specific mitigation measures in place.

The State has issued new guidance to align with the MAT’s recommendations.

The guidance includes a required minimum separation of at least 12 feet between singers and others. Additionally, whether an event space is open to the public or in a private room, karaoke gatherings should not exceed 50% of fire code capacity with social distancing until the time at which authority over mitigation measures transitions to the counties and then county capacity rules shall apply.

Additionally, all those not actively singing, eating or drinking, must keep their face coverings on at all times.

And, businesses must maintain a microphone cover inventory and must make sure that microphone covers are replaced and disposed of after every use and between parties in private rooms.