Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada helps Las Vegas residents concerned about evictions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many Las Vegas residents are worried about being forced out of their homes, after not being able to pay their rent or mortgage, especially after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's evictions moratorium is set to expire at the end of this month.

Therefore, the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada partnered with Las Vegas-Clark County Library District (LVCCLD) to provide free legal help at designated library branches following the lifting of Nevada’s eviction ban.

Several residents showed up to them.

"I’m afraid that my landlord is going to evict me. I haven't been able to get work, even though I've applied many times. It's just picking up here in Las Vegas, so hopefully, it won't be too long, but in the meantime, there is a lot of back rent, “said Dawn, a concerned resident.

She applied to the Cares Housing And Assistance Program (CHAP) and while she’s waiting for an answer, she got a good one during the pop-up clinic about her case.

Last week, Gov. Steve Sisolak signed A-B 486 into law, which could keep many residents in their homes, like Dawn.

It says that if you applied for rental assistance and you're just waiting, that is going to marry into the eviction process. So, did you notify the court? if you get an eviction notice, you notify the court that you are waiting for CHAP and it will pause the eviction process to let that application be processed and ideally, get the money payout," said Jim Berchtold with Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

Getting an answer from the court is also fundamental, once you get an eviction notice.

While every situation is different, experts say the most important thing is to be proactive.

There are steps that tenants, who receive an eviction notice, can take to protect their rights:

File the Tenant Answer or risk getting an eviction order. Tenants can access the online answer form from the safety of their homes without going to court. Las Vegas residents can also e-file from the comfort of home. Request mediation. Free mediation is available, but tenants must elect it when they fill out the Tenant Answer form. Be sure to attend court hearings and mediation dates. Apply for CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP). If you’ve already applied, check your CHAP account, and make sure your information is updated and complete. Give your landlord a CDC declaration if you haven’t done this already.