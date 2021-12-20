Las Vegas strip club offering COVID vaccine clinic before Christmas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club is hosting a pre-Christmas drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

A spokesperson with the club says the vaccine clinic will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a partnership with Immunize Nevada.

First and second doses of both Pfizer and Moderna along with Johnson and Johnson (which patients opting in to get as a booster) will be available. Those looking to get a booster with Pfizer and Moderna will also be available.

Additionally, regular-dose flu vaccines and high-dose vaccines for ages 65+ will be available.

“With the Omicron variant on the rise and an influx in holiday travel, we felt it was necessary to launch a second vaccination campaign at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas,” said Jason Mohney, founder of GoBEST. “With the club being conveniently located just off the I-15 near the Las Vegas Strip, we hope to appeal to tourists and locals alike, including the club’s entertainers and staff.”

Those who show proof of being fully vaccinated and having received at least one booster vaccine will receive a $200 gift card for GoBest Bundles and dinner for two at Terrace Mediterranean, both redeemable during a future visit., according to the club.

Larry Flynt's Hustler Club held a previous pop-up vaccine clinic in May of this year.