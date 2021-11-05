Las Vegas parents prep for pediatric vaccine rollout

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vaccines for kids are happening soon. The CDC’s approval now opens the door for kids between the ages of 5 to 11 to get their shots. Some parents say it’s something they’ve hoped to see for some time.

It won’t be too long before young school-aged kids get access to the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s welcome news for some parents.

“I’m happy that it’s come out for them. It makes them safer at school and it makes them safer for everyone around them.”

Savi Martin has three kids attending elementary school. She says getting them vaccinated would give her peace of mind.

“I can take them out and not have to worry about it so much because I know if they do get sick, it’s not going to be as bad because they have the antibodies,” she said.

State officials say Nevada is getting an initial allocation of about 95 thousand doses which is enough for about one-third of eligible children to get one dose. White House officials say the full rollout is coming, adding the vaccines are safe and effective.

“We are already starting to see kids get vaccinated across the country, but I do believe the program will be up to its full strength starting next week,” Dr. Bechara Choucair, with the White House COVID Response Team, said.

The Southern Nevada Health District will begin giving shots on November 10 at its main location on a walk-in basis at first. CVS Pharmacy says it will start this Sunday with Walgreens saying its pharmacies will begin a day before on Saturday. Appointments at both can be booked.

Some parents may be hesitant, but Martin says she encourages them to talk to their child’s pediatrician and do research.

“That they would research valid sources like medical journals and listen to the science behind it,” she said.