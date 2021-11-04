SNHD to give kids 5-11 COVID-19 vaccine Nov. 10

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, the Southern Nevada Health District will begin administering the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 following the CDC’s recommendations.

In Clark County, approximately 209,000 children ages 5-11 are now eligible to get the shot. More than 37,000 cases of COVID-19 in Clark County have been reported in children ages 5 to 17. Southern Nevada health officials are expecting 95,000 shots to be made available in the initial allocation of the vaccine.

Based on the CDC’s weekly COVID-19 tracker, as of November 2, Clark County has been downgraded from High Transmission Level to Substantial Transmission Level. That means individuals are still required to wear a mask when in public indoor settings, no matter vaccination status. For a county to change masking requirements, it must remain in a transmission classification for two consecutive weeks.