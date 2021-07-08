Las Vegas officer, 41, dies of complications from COVID, department says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports it is mourning the loss of one of its own officers.

Officer Jason Swanger, 41, died on June 24 of complications from COVID-19, according to the department.

Swanger was assigned to patrol at Enterprise Area Command and a seven-year veteran of the LVMPD while a field training officer.

The department says he was known as a devoted father and husband who went the extra mile for people in need and dedicated himself to the force to make a difference in other people’s lives.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Swanger’s family right now,” Sheriff Joe Lombardo said. “We ask everyone to keep his family in their thoughts during this difficult time.”

Swanger began his career at EAC. He also worked in South Central Area Command before returning to EAC.

The LVMPD says Swanger's death is considered to have occurred in the line of duty.