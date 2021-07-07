New daily COVID-19 cases in Nevada highest since February

RENO (AP) — The COVID-19 positivity rate in Nevada has more than doubled over the last month to 7.9%, and the average number of new daily cases statewide has climbed to its highest level since February.

Meanwhile, Nevada reported its second death from the COVID-19 delta variant, a Washoe County man in his 50s who had not been vaccinated.

Nevada's 14-day rolling average for new cases had dropped to 132 in early June.

The positivity rate bottomed out at 3.3% on June 9.

The 377 new cases on average reported July 4 was the highest since 375 in February.

That is also the last time the state's positivity rate was as high as 8%.