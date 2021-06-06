Fallen Las Vegas officer Erik Lloyd to be honored with End of Watch Ride to Remember

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lt. Erik Lloyd, 30 year veteran of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and leader of the Injured Police Officer Fund, will be honored as part of the Beyond the Call of Duty: End of Watch Ride to Remember Sunday morning.

Lloyd died as a result of COVID-19 complications in August, 2020 and was considered a death in the line of duty by LVMPD.

The End of Watch ride, led by former Sheriff Jagrut Shah, puts six motorcyclists on a 22,300 mile, 84 day, cross country ride visiting cities where officers were lost in the line of duty.

"I wanted to bridge this gap that we share and bring back to the department and let the officers and their families know that their loss has not been forgotten," Shah said.

The End of Watch ride plans to recognize 338 officers lost in 202 through Aug. 19.

The group plans to ride to the Red Rock Harley Davidson on Rainbow Boulevard at 10 a.m.