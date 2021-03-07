Las Vegas area students host mental health car parade on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Make noise for mental health awareness” is the message from students at Legacy School.

Today, they participated in a car parade along the Las Vegas Strip to raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing.

This activity was part of the “Lifting Our Voices for Equity” (LOVE) project, from the Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates program.

Their ultimate goal is to work towards creating a more inclusive world.

RELATED: CCSD dealing with mental health crisis, 18 student suicides since last March

It was also a way to reconnect after not seeing each other in person for almost a year.

James Parrish, the students' college and career specialist, said that a lot has happened since then and many kids were forced to deal with their struggles alone.

This is a problem facing students of all ages, including the ones who are part of the Clark County School District (CCSD). Just within the last year, more than a dozen students have committed suicide.

That is one of the big motivations these high school students had to do something about it.

Armed with slogans, balloons, and sharpies, they used cars to get others involved, while sharing uplifting and positive messages with posters displaying positive affirmations, decorated cars, and noisemakers

The parade kick-off was at Town Square and they went all the way to the Vegas Indoor Skydiving.

Along the way, they encouraged people to speak up.

If you or your children need help with mental health, you can reach out to school counselors and psychologists.

You’re not alone!