It's official: State approves Clark County's 80% capacity, 3 feet social distance plan

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — The State of Nevada says Clark County's COVID-19 Mitigation and Enforcement Plan can go into effect on May 1.

The Clark County Commission approved the plan on April 20 to increase capacity restrictions for public gatherings to 80% occupancy effective May 1 and reduce social distance requirements from six to three feet.

Additionally, businesses currently closed, including nightclubs and adult entertainment, may reopen.

Commissioners decided that capacity and social distancing requirements will be removed when 60% of the eligible population receives at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Masks will continue to be required, per Nevada Directive 24 and Section 4 of Directive 28.

As of Tuesday, the county says 46.5% of the eligible population of 1.83 million -- those at least 16 years old -- has received at least one vaccination shot.

To reach the 60% threshold, about 1,097,955 people in the Las Vegas area would need to get at least one shot.

“Our community has been great so far about getting vaccinated,” said the commission chair, Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

“If everyone just keeps it up, we’ll get to open up the community 100%.”