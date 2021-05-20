How Hispanic families, businesses are adjusting to new mask guidance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The new CDC mask guidelines have left many fully vaccinated people confused about what they can or cannot do, including members of the Hispanic community in Las Vegas.

The fact that many Hispanic families have multiple generations living together can play a big part in deciding whether or not to wear a mask in public. Some are also concerned with how quickly mask recommendations and capacity limits changed.

“Some of the younger generations are looking at it as a positive but being cautious," said Peter Guzman, president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce. "Our elders seem to be a little confused."

"It almost feels like it was from Monday to Wednesday -- COVID's gone, no masks," said Guzman. "Get out, do whatever you want."

Guzman says many Hispanic businesses in the Las Vegas valley are still requiring masks or are seeking guidance on what to do next.

“Business really looked at me and said, 'What should we be doing? We thought we didn’t need masks so we're not encouraging masks right now,'“ explained Guzman.

Unvaccinated people are still required to wear a mask in Nevada, though whether or not someone is vaccinated is largely based on the honor system. People with underlying conditions are also recommended to continue with their use.

For many, this has not only become a personal choice but also a way to be considerate to others.

“For me, wearing the mask is not a huge deal," said Guzman. "So if it’s going to give me a protection layer, even though I’m vaccinated, I’m going to continue to do it. If it’s a crowd of people, I’m gonna do it."

"And listen," he added. "I may keep doing it for a long time."

