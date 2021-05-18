Las Vegas business is booming after mask mandate lifted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With life going back to close to pre-pandemic normalcy, business is coming back to life as more and more people are getting out and feeling more comfortable without a mask.

Nectar Bath Teats went from a booming bubbly haven to an empty store with sweet memories of times before the pandemic.

When the Centers for Disease Control announced last week that mask were no longer required, Nectar’s business exploded. They have seen more foot traffic, more sales and a change of energy.

While the county has announced that capacity limits will return to pre-pandemic levels on June 1, businesses still have the right to require mask, regardless of vaccination status.

