Heath District extends COVID testing hours at College of Southern Nevada locations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In light of increased demand for COVID-19 testing, the Southern Nevada Health District announced it will extend hours at its College of Southern Nevada testing sites beginning on Wednesday.
Test sites at CSN locations will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Previously, the sites were open Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Testing is available by appointment at the following CSN locations, per the health district:
- Henderson Campus (700 College Dr., Henderson, Nevada 89002)
- North Las Vegas (3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89030)
- West Charleston Campus (6375 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146)
Appointments are recommended to get tested at SNHD sites, though walk-ins are accepted, SNHD stated. Walk-in testing is based on availability and Southern Nevadans were advised they may not be able to get a test without making an appointment.
"People seeking testing are encouraged to check websites frequently for appointment availability," health officials stated.
RESOURCES:
- Make an SNHD testing appointment here
- Updated testing information and locations (health district's website)
- Online test finder tool (Nevada Health Response)