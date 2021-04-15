Gym and restaurants hopeful about full capacity future

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Overjoyed and excited about the future. Restaurants and gyms in the valley are thrilled to hear the governor announce all businesses will be able to operate at 100 percent capacity.

Getting your noodle fix is your best option at Shokku Ramen in Chinatown 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We’re Las Vegas. We’re the city that never sleeps.”

There’s a steady stream of customers coming in and for chef Louross Edralin, it’s enough to keep the ramen shop afloat. With Governor Steve Sisolak saying he’s confident all businesses in Nevada will be able to be at 100 percent capacity on June 1, he’s confident it will happen.

“We’re going to just be putting out a lot of bowls and bring back the normal at the same time,” he said.

For now, he’s focused on the near future. New Clark County guidelines if approved would allow restaurants to have up to tables of ten instead of six. Edralin says he’s fine with the measured approach saying it allows guests to feel at ease.

“It gives a sense of comfortability for people to come in to grab a noodle anytime, any day,” he said.

He says if the restaurant fully reopens, he’ll be able to have more chairs and tables and more menu items for people to choose from. Edralin it’s a major step in getting back to normal.

“We love that vibe and we love that business so to me, bringing 100 percent here is the most exciting thing ever to come back,” he said.

Whether you’re on the treadmill or lifting weights, in the time of COVID-19, the masks stay on at EOS Fitness in the northwest.

“They’ve been very diligent in doing that and them doing that gives us hope.”

Senior regional vice president Eric McCauley says many adjustments were made during the pandemic to keep guests and employees safe and to stay open.

“We’re going to do what’s best for our members and our staff to be safe,” he said.

With Governor Sisolak saying he’s confident all businesses in Nevada will be able to be at 100 percent capacity on June 1, McCauley says this could mean more machines are able to open up at once or allow masks to be off during strenuous workouts. He says ultimately it depends on what state health officials say.

“We want to follow the rules of what they put in place and we will always do that,” he said.

New Clark County guidelines if approved would allow gyms to reopen spas and hot tubs. McCauley says that’s a feature guests have been waiting for and a step forward to getting back to normal.

“We got members that love the sauna and love the spa. Some members come to the gym just for that. I know they’ll be excited about that,” he said.

One thing that you’ll still need for the time being are masks, as Governor Sisolak says he’s not lifting the mask mandate anytime soon.