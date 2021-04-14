Las Vegas restaurants optimistic about full capacity future

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There’s light at the end of the tunnel. Gov. Steve Sisolak saying he’s confident by June 1, all counties in the state will be allowed to fully reopen businesses.

It won’t be long before restaurants in Nevada can fully open their doors. At Sparrow and Wolf, managing partner John Anthony says turning guests away due to COVID-19 restrictions has been hasn’t been ideal.

“To have to say no as many times as I’ve had to over the past year and a has been one of the hardest things I’ve had to do in hospitality,” he said.

He was overjoyed to hear Gov. Sisolak announce by June 1, all businesses in Nevada will be able to fully open to customers. Anthony says he’s thrilled to accept more customers soon.

“To be able to say yes to every wish, every desire for the guest. We’re excited about that,” he said.

The boost from 50 to 100 percent capacity means more guests to feed. That also means more employees are needed to handle dinner service.

“We’re going to get to hire. A lot of people who haven’t been able to find jobs, there’s going to be a plethora of them opening up,” Anthony said.

Anthony says he’s optimistic about the future and is glad there’s no uncertainty this time.

“We were never sure what tomorrow was going to bring, so you were constantly trying to react to it. Now we can be a little more forward-thinking,” he said.

Gov. Sisolak says mask mandates will remain in place for the time being.