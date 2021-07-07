Gov. Sisolak to announce first Vax Nevada Days winners at College of Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Sisolak and Immunize Nevada will announce the first Vax Nevada Days winners Thursday at 6 p.m. inside the Tyrone Thompson Student Union located on the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas Campus.

Vax Nevada Days, a public health initiative launched last month, will dole out $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process. Announcements will be made every Thursday from July 8 through Aug. 26, when the grand prize winner of $1 million will be announced.

RELATED: Vax Nevada Days: What to do if you can't find your vaccination records

The governor will be joined by Immunize Nevada, community and state leaders, and prize winners.

RELATED: How to make sure your vaccination was recorded for Vax Nevada Days