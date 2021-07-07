Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Gov. Sisolak to announce first Vax Nevada Days winners at College of Southern Nevada

items.[0].image.alt
KTNV
VAX NEVADA
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 12:44:49-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Sisolak and Immunize Nevada will announce the first Vax Nevada Days winners Thursday at 6 p.m. inside the Tyrone Thompson Student Union located on the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas Campus.

Vax Nevada Days, a public health initiative launched last month, will dole out $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process. Announcements will be made every Thursday from July 8 through Aug. 26, when the grand prize winner of $1 million will be announced.

RELATED: Vax Nevada Days: What to do if you can't find your vaccination records

The governor will be joined by Immunize Nevada, community and state leaders, and prize winners.

RELATED: How to make sure your vaccination was recorded for Vax Nevada Days

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH