Entire Clark County School District HR department under 10-day COVID-19 quarantine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District tells 13 Action News that its entire human resources department is currently under a 10-day COVID-19 quarantine.
The following notice was sent to CCSD's HR staff.
An individual at Edward A. Greer Education Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual was last at the worksite the week of March 22, 2021. Since this is the third case reported in recent days involving individuals recently in our building, CCSD Employee Health, in consultation with the Southern Nevada Health District, has decided to quarantine the entire HR department for 10 days out of an abundance of caution. All employees will be telecommuting until further notice. Your supervisor will be in contact with you regarding the timeline for returning to the office.
CCSD is prohibited by federal law from revealing the identities of the individuals; however, the District has worked in collaboration with the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) to perform the necessary contact tracing. A close contact is someone within six feet for a collective 15 minutes in a 24-hour period.
If CCSD Employee Health or the SNHD has not directly contacted you, you have not been identified as an individual with a close contact. All others may be considered a low-risk exposure, similar to an exposure in the community (e.g., shopping, gathering, events).
CCSD has taken precautions in accordance with phased re-opening plans to limit the risk to employees. Social distancing and personal protective equipment is required by employees. CCSD has increased regular daily cleaning of facilities and appropriate steps have been taken to address this case. Additionally, the Edward A. Greer Education Center will undergo a deep cleaning.
CCSD reminds all employees that if they have symptoms, (i.e., fever, cough, or shortness of breath) they should notify their supervisor and stay home. The employee health line is available for questions at 702-799-0298.
