EDC producer: Decision on 2021 dates to 'come on April 8 or sooner'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The founder and creator of Insomniac, the company that produces Electric Daisy Carnival, says they have submitted plans for EDC 2021 that are currently under review by Nevada officials.

"If our plan is approved, we will move forward with the May 21-23 dates," wrote Pasquale Rotella in an Instagram post, "and if not, EDC will be moved to October."

The full post reads:

EDC UPDATE: First, thank you for being so understanding & patient as we work through this. I know this process has not been ideal for many, but know that we’ve been doing everything we can to make the show happen during these challenging and ever-changing times.



For our May dates, we’ve submitted a robust safety plan that is currently under review by Nevada officials. I will let you know the final decision by April 8th or sooner. If our plan is approved, we will move forward with the May 21-23 dates, and if not, EDC will be moved to October.



I hear your travel concerns & know this is not a perfect situation. However, most Vegas hotel reservations can be canceled up to 48 hours before check-in & most airlines are not charging change fees if you book by the end of March. Wherever you decide to book, be sure to double check & confirm they are following these policies! I recommend booking your travel now & you can transfer it to October if EDC is moved. International travelers with restrictions may transfer their passes to next year without question.



If the show happens in May & you don’t want to or aren’t able to attend, you’ll have the option of transferring your ticket to 2022. If the show gets pushed to October & you can’t make it, you’ll have the option of receiving a refund.



To the Headliners asking that we move the show now, I hear your concerns. We also need to consider the Headliners who have struggled through this year & need EDC and the support of our community in their lives. We’d love to be able to pull the show off and bring light back into their lives sooner rather than later, but if the show ends up happening in October, we’ll still be able to share the magic of EDC together.



The final decision will be made very soon. Thank you again for sticking with us through this. I’ve been through a lot of ups & downs in life & I really appreciate all those who have continued on this journey with me. Whether it happens in May or October, know that I always do my best to make things happen for all of you.



I can’t wait to see you Under the Electric Sky.❤️

PREVIOUS: Founder of Electric Daisy Carnival says big update coming soon