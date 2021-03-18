Founder of Electric Daisy Carnival says big update coming soon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pasquale Rotella, who is the founder and creator of the Electric Daisy Carnival, says that an update about this year's event is coming soon.

EDC 2020 was eventually canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. At this time, the world's largest dance music festival is scheduled to take place May 21-23 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Rotella says that if they decided to not go ahead with the festival in May, they already have a plan in place.

If we’re not able to do the show in May, then we have backup dates ready & refunds if you can’t make our new dates. I appreciate everyone’s patience while we work through everything! ❤️



Love & Light - Pasquale — Pasquale Rotella (@PasqualeRotella) March 18, 2021

Many people have speculated on social media recently that it would be pushed back again because a lineup has not been announced and it is only a couple of months away.

Rotella posted a similar message on his Instagram account on March 9.

General admission passes for the 3-day festival are sold out.