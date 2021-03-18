Menu

Founder of Electric Daisy Carnival says big update coming soon

Festivalgoers take a break during the Electronic Daisy Carnival on Friday May 18, 2018 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. EDC is the largest dance festival in North America.
Posted at 3:23 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 18:34:12-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pasquale Rotella, who is the founder and creator of the Electric Daisy Carnival, says that an update about this year's event is coming soon.

EDC 2020 was eventually canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. At this time, the world's largest dance music festival is scheduled to take place May 21-23 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Rotella says that if they decided to not go ahead with the festival in May, they already have a plan in place.

Many people have speculated on social media recently that it would be pushed back again because a lineup has not been announced and it is only a couple of months away.

Rotella posted a similar message on his Instagram account on March 9.

General admission passes for the 3-day festival are sold out.

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018