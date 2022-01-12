Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens Wednesday at Texas Station hotel-casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials in the Las Vegas area are asking people to go to a testing site and not the hospital to get tested for COVID-19 so as not to overburden the healthcare system.

A drive-thru site opens today at Texas Station. It's free. Appointments are needed and can be made on INeedACovid19Test.com.

Testing will take place on the first floor of the resort’s parking garage on the south side of the property at 2101 Texas Star Lane, off Rancho Drive and Coran Lane.

It opens to the public at 3 p.m. on Jan. 12 and will operate five days a week from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

On Saturday, another drive-thru operation will open at 3 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the Fiesta Henderson resort at 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway.

The site will operate five days a week from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday through Wednesday.

The sites are operated by eTrueNorth, a DHHS contractor, and will be available for 21 days. The sites are available by appointment and people can register on the eTrueNorth website at INeedACovid19Test.com.

Additional testing information can be found on the Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 testing site page SouthernNevadaHealthDistrict.org. People can register for their appointment three days prior to their preferred date.

