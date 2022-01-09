Additional COVID testing sites reopening in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In response to a local surge in testing demand, the Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County report the two will open two drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites late this month.

The site will be in the parking garages at Texas Station and Fiesta Henderson hotel-casinos to support from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to officials.

“As COVID-19 cases surge here and elsewhere around the world, Clark County and partnering jurisdictions and agencies are working together to combine resources to meet the needs of our community,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson.

The sites are operated by eTrueNorth, a DHHS contractor, and will be available for 21 days. The sites are available by appointment and people can register on the eTrueNorth website here.

Additional testing information can be found on the Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 testing site page here. People can register for their appointment three days prior to their preferred date.

Officials say Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District and the state of Nevada requested the additional testing resources to help meet the community’s testing needs with support from the City of North Las Vegas and the City of Henderson.

CORONAVIRUS: Nevada's test positivity hits 23.5% over last 2 weeks

To accommodate heavy demand for testing, the sites will operate as appointment-only sites offering approximately 4,000 tests each day.

The Texas Station operation will open to the public at 3 p.m. on Jan. 12 on the first floor of the resort’s parking garage on the south side of the property at 2101 Texas Star Lane, off Rancho Drive and Coran Lane. The site will operate five days a week from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The drive-thru operation at the Fiesta Henderson resort will open at 3 p.m. on Jan. 15 at 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway. The site will operate five days a week from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday through Wednesday.

“These new sites will provide more accessibility for Southern Nevadans who are looking for testing in Clark County. Testing remains an important tool to ensure people have the ability to take the steps they need to protect themselves, their families and our community,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

Appointment registration and lab processing will be managed by eTrueNorth. Individuals will be provided with information to receive their test results, which should be available in less than 48 hours. Results will be available through the eTrueNorth site. People who have difficulty accessing their results can call 1-800-635-8611.

To access their results, registrants will need to set up a username and password on the website.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19, they must stay home and self-isolate for five days after their test was collected or the first day they had symptoms.

If they do not have symptoms at that time (five days) or symptoms are resolving, they can leave isolation but they must continue to wear a mask around other people for five more days.