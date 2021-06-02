Doctor reminds Nevadans to stay vigilant despite drop in COVID positivity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lot of people are excited Las Vegas is reopening but some health experts are worried about the possibility of catching COVID even after you have been fully vaccinated.

RELATED: June 1: Nevada reopens at 100% capacity

And a local doctor is reminding everyone to stay vigilant.

"It is going to be really interesting to see what happens to our infection rate for the next several weeks. Especially, in our city. I just think we've done so well and would hate to see us take a step back and have a bump in our infection rate," said Dr. Jeffrey Ng, of Ng Family Health Care.

Ng suggests children between the ages of 2 and 12 continue to wear their masks along with anyone who cannot get vaccinated.

Nevada's positivity rate has dropped to 3.8% at the start of this week.