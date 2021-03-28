Doctors concerned over Brazil COVID-19 variant

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Concerns are growing over the Brazil coronavirus variant, which was recently found not far from Nevada.

CORONAVIRUS: Nevada reports test positivity rate of 4.3%, 10 new deaths

The P1/Brazil variant has been found in at least 15 states, including Nevada’s neighboring state of California.

Researchers recently found that the variant can be twice as transmissible as the original virus.

“It seems to impact younger people a lot more than the other variants,” says Dr. Daliah Wachs.

Dr. Wachs is concerned over the research when it comes to the variant and vaccines.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

“P1 also seems to evade some of our vaccination efforts and might be able to evade our current vaccines like the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson,” says Dr. Wachs.

According to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, 35% of American adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 19% are fully vaccinated.

Nevada just opened up vaccine eligibility to those 16 years of age and older in the race to get Nevadans protected from the virus.

At the same time, Vegas is coming back to life as crowds and traffic are returning once again.

Dr. Wachs says transmission rates in Nevada must stay low.

“We seem to fill up our hospitals a little sooner than other places because not only do we have Vegas folk, but we have tourists,” says Dr. Wachs.