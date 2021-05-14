Disney may be changing its mask policy

A future trip to a Disney theme park might not require a mask.

Walt Disney Co. officials spoke about looking at changes to mask requirements during the company's quarterly earnings Thursday, hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new masking guidelines.

Disney's second-quarter revenue dropped as the pandemic continued to weigh on its parks and theme parks.

"Today's guidance that we got from the CDC in terms of those that were vaccinated do not necessarily need to wear masks anymore, both outdoors and indoors is very big news for us," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in the call with analysts.