COVID-19 vaccines required for in-person college attendance in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — COVID-19 shots are now required in order to attend college on campuses in Nevada.

The Nevada Board of Health unanimously approved the vaccine mandate for students on Friday. It doesn't take effect until Nov. 1.

Officials say if you are registering for the spring semester, you'll have to show proof of vaccination.

A UNLV Ph.D. student says the majority of people she spoke with are in favor.

"Over 60% of graduate and professional students want a vaccine mandate," said Nicole Thomas, the president of the Graduate and Professional Student Association at UNLV.

"We are educated students, we are students of science. We are students of public health. I'm hoping that you can listen to the students on this call."

Students have been moving into residency halls this week. Classes for the 2021 fall semester are scheduled to start next week.